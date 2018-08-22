Solána Got Streams: SZA Thanks Fans For Passing 2.3 Billion Streams Of Her Album ‘Ctrl’

SZA Picks Up Some Plaques From Her Record Label

Right after debuting her new neon green ‘do on Instagram, it looks like SZA made her way straight to the RCA offices for some good news from her label.

The singer posted a set of photos on Instagram throughout the RCA offices, posing with some pretty platinum plaques and Punch, the Top Dawg Ent president. She looks happy as a clam in the pics sporting her brand new hardware, and beyond that major achievement, she revealed some even more good news in the caption of her IG photos.

Not only was her debut album Ctrl certified platinum, but it has now passed 2.3 billion streams–all in the 14 months since the project was debuted. “I love my family. I love you all for pressing play at any time,” she wrote. “Thank you for this journey.”

SZA’s introductory studio album was highly anticipated from fans for a long time, and once it finally hit the airwaves on June 9, 2017, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. TDE’s leading lady skyrocketed to success, and though many would think it’s normal to the songstress by now, she continues to be completely humbled by every single achievement she reaches–which makes everything that much more endearing to watch.

Last year, during an interview with Pitchfork, SZA spoke about her still having to get used to her success. She said, “I feel like people are sick of me saying I’m surprised. They’re like, ‘B**ch, shut up,’ and I’m just like, ‘I can’t because I’m literally still shook.’ I can pretend to be not shook if it would make y’all less angry with me.”

Congrats to Solána on the major accomplishment–keep on streaming!