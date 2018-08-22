YEEERNDAMEAN: After A 7-Month Hiatus, Here’s Why Schoolboy Q Is Finally Back On Instagram

Schoolboy Q’s Instagram Hiatus Is Officially Over

In early January, Schoolboy Q scrubbed every picture from his Instagram page.

Throughout the following 7 months, the once super active social media comedian didn’t post any photos–which had a lot of people feeling nostalgic for his shenanigans and constant clowning of other rappers/friends like Tyler The Creator across comment sections.

Many artists–including Kendrick Lamar, Q’s longtime friend, collaborator, and labelmate–delete the entirety of their Instagram (or other social media) profiles when leading up to an album release, in an effort to create some anticipation and start promo for the music with a fresh start.

Before he stopped posting on the platform, Schoolboy was posting pictures and videos in the studio almost every single day, so it goes without saying that he was in the process of working on a new body of work. Beyond that, he announced during a few shows on TDE’s The Championship Tour that his would be next after the release of Jay Rock’s album.

Rock’s project Redemption was released on June 15 and now, 2 months later, it looks like Schoolboy Q is ready to fulfill his promise of coming out with his album next.

Been awHile 📸 @xonie_ A post shared by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Aug 21, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

To the surprise of eager followers, Q posted his first picture(s) in more than half a year on Tuesday night with the caption simply saying, “Been awHile.”

The set of photos shows the Los Angeles rapper in the studio, so it pretty much went without saying that his return was signifying music coming sometime soon. But luckily for us, we don’t have to speculate–thanks in some part to Nick Young.

Swaggy P commented on Q’s brand new photos asking for some new music, to which Schoolboy sarcastically replied, “I didn’t come back just 2 post pics.”

He’s back, y’all. New music soon come.