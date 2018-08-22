Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Just Inked A Deal For Her Netflix Stand-Up Special

Tiffany Haddish Scored A Stand-Up Deal With Netflix

Tiffany Haddish is already on her way to her next big gig.

According to reports from Variety, the 38-year-old comedian has officially secured a one-hour stand-up special for Netflix. The show is expected to film sometime in early 2019, and is expected to have its worldwide premiere later that same year.

Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary and comedy for Netflix, spoke on the acquisition saying: “Tiffany Haddish is a force. Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

The not-yet-titled stand-up special will be the second Netflix deal for Haddish, which follows her previous her voice role for the company’s upcoming animated series Tuca & Bertie. She will join a long, impressive list of comedians who’ve signed major Netflix deals over the past several years including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Before we get to see the special, though, fans have plenty of other opportunities to catch the Los Angeles native in her many different hustles. Tiffany is set to star in a plethora of upcoming films including The Oath, Nobody’s Fool, and Night School with Kevin Hart. She is also in the process of developing a HBO comedy series called Unsubscribed.