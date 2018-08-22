Hate It Or Love It?!? Kim And Kanye May Be Planning Baby Number 4 Soon

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Might Have Another Baby Soon

Kim Kardashian has said in the past that she is interested in having another kid with Kanye West–and it looks like the pair might be closer to making that a reality than we think.

The social media mogul told Live with Kelly and Ryan about her plans earlier this year. “I would, I would. I would have maybe one more. I would maybe try for one more,” she said. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I mean, I enjoyed carrying myself, and that wasn’t an option for me for my last child and moving forward.”

Fast forward to the present day, the word on the street is that Kim and Kanye may be planning their next move already. “[They] have one last embryo left,” an insider shared with US Magazine. The source also added that the sex of the embroyo is male.

At the moment, the couple shares three kids together: five-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and seven-month-year-old Chicago. Another boy added to the clan would even them out for two girls and two boys.

With that being said, if Kim is planning to have another child, this is most likely going be the last for the Wests. When speaking to Elle Magazine for her April cover story, Kim disclosed, “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way. I don’t think I could handle more than that [four kids]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

After carrying North and Saint, Kim used a surrogate for Chicago due to suffering from preeclampsia and placenta accreta throughout both of her pregnancies. If the family’s fourth child is in fact in the works, it pretty much goes without saying that she would use a surrogate once again to ensure safety for both her and the baby.

Children are more abundant than ever in the Kardashian clan, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see KimYe welcome another child soon.