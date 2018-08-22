Celebrity Seeds: Kandi Burruss Cops Daughter Riley A Porsche For Sweet 16 B-day

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 17: Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss attend VIP Premiere watch party of “Kandi’s Ski Trip” at Suite Lounge on May 17, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Riley Gets A Surprise Porsche For 16th Birthday

Happy birthday Riley!

Kandi Burruss’ oldest baby is celebrating her 16th birthday already — and of course her mama had to show out for her first love. Riley had a fancy photoshoot and her mom copped her a luxury car!

Kandi surprised Riley with this Porsche a day before her actual birthday, saying she knew it would be MORE of a surprised. Kandi even went the extra step to personalize the inside, adding “Rilez” to the floors. “Rilez” is the nickname given to Riley by her favorite artist, Nicki Minaj. How sweet!

mine 💕 🤪 (FYI I HAVE THE BEST FAM EVERR❤️)

A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss) on

Hit the flip for more of Riley’s b-day flicks and her beautful new Porsche.

