Celebrity Seeds: Kandi Burruss Cops Daughter Riley A Porsche For Sweet 16 B-day

Riley Gets A Surprise Porsche For 16th Birthday

Happy birthday Riley!

Kandi Burruss’ oldest baby is celebrating her 16th birthday already — and of course her mama had to show out for her first love. Riley had a fancy photoshoot and her mom copped her a luxury car!

Kandi surprised Riley with this Porsche a day before her actual birthday, saying she knew it would be MORE of a surprised. Kandi even went the extra step to personalize the inside, adding “Rilez” to the floors. “Rilez” is the nickname given to Riley by her favorite artist, Nicki Minaj. How sweet!

