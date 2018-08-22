May-December Coupled Up: Irv Gotti Dating Tyga’s Former Fling Val Mercado

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

(Photos by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision/Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

Irv Gotti And Val Mercado Dating

Irv Gotti has himself another fine swilfriend. Previously, the entertainment mogul was cozy with model Ashley Martell, but unfortunately the couple didn’t last. Irv, 48, took to instagram this week to profess his love for his new “Queen fro Queens”, Val Mercado, 26.

Don’t touch my Lady. Cause she’s a product of this poison!!!! QUEENS GET THE MONEY!!!! She from where I’m from. What’s f-cking with that??

If Val Mercado looks familiar, it’s because she was previously linked to Tyga a few years back, when he was on the rocks with Kylie Jenner.

Are you feeling these two as a couple??? More of Irv and Val after the flip.

@val.mercado GOD is not stopping with the Blessings!!!

A post shared by Irv "Gotti" Lorenzo (@irvgotti187) on

I like a little sassiness, a lotta class

A post shared by VAL MERCADO ✨🥀🇩🇴 (@val.mercado) on

 

 

Leaf me alone 🌿@fashionnova

A post shared by VAL MERCADO ✨🥀🇩🇴 (@val.mercado) on

Boop

A post shared by VAL MERCADO ✨🥀🇩🇴 (@val.mercado) on

You either with me or against me. 👯‍♀️@prettylittlething

A post shared by VAL MERCADO ✨🥀🇩🇴 (@val.mercado) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus