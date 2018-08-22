May-December Coupled Up: Irv Gotti Dating Tyga’s Former Fling Val Mercado

Irv Gotti And Val Mercado Dating

Irv Gotti has himself another fine swilfriend. Previously, the entertainment mogul was cozy with model Ashley Martell, but unfortunately the couple didn’t last. Irv, 48, took to instagram this week to profess his love for his new “Queen fro Queens”, Val Mercado, 26.

Don’t touch my Lady. Cause she’s a product of this poison!!!! QUEENS GET THE MONEY!!!! She from where I’m from. What’s f-cking with that??

If Val Mercado looks familiar, it’s because she was previously linked to Tyga a few years back, when he was on the rocks with Kylie Jenner.

