Some Sweet Black Lovin’: Idris Elba Attends ‘Yardie’ Premiere With Fine AF Fianceé Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Attends Premiere For ‘Yardie’ Which He Directed

Forget all that James Bond buzz — Idris Elba is a DIRECTOR. The talented Brit attended the premiere of his new film ‘Yardie’ Tuesday with his GORGEOUS fianceé Sabrina Dhowre. She looks stunning in that teal right?

Thandie Newton attended the premiere with her hubby Ol’ Parker. We gotta show you the full-length view because of THE SHOES. Check them out below:

Aren’t they amazing? Great shoes Thandie!

Slick Rick was seen on the scene too! We see his Wallabee game is still on point.

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere and to see Sabrina’s sweet message to Idris