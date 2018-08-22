Some Sweet Black Lovin’: Idris Elba Attends ‘Yardie’ Premiere With Fine AF Fianceé Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba Attends Premiere For ‘Yardie’ Which He Directed
Forget all that James Bond buzz — Idris Elba is a DIRECTOR. The talented Brit attended the premiere of his new film ‘Yardie’ Tuesday with his GORGEOUS fianceé Sabrina Dhowre. She looks stunning in that teal right?
Thandie Newton attended the premiere with her hubby Ol’ Parker. We gotta show you the full-length view because of THE SHOES. Check them out below:
Aren’t they amazing? Great shoes Thandie!
Slick Rick was seen on the scene too! We see his Wallabee game is still on point.
Sabrina posted this photo of her and her boo (peep the tag) at the premiere noting how she wasn’t mad at him for going casual on his big night. We want to know when these two will make it down the aisle. Poor Sabrina is the envy of so many women — just ask K. Michelle.
Them cakes though! Now that is an all-natural wonder to behold. Congratulations to this happy couple on finding each other.
Looks like ‘Yardie’ will cover some familar tropes, the main character clearly struggles with making a moral decision in regards to the path he’s chosen. We also really like how his family is incorporate. And the soundtrack seems like it is OFFICIAL. Do you think you’ll be checking it out?
Wonder how long ago it was filmed. Myla Rae Hutchinson-Dunwell, the young actress heavily featured in the trailer, has obviously grown a good deal since filming. Super cute right?
