Awkward: Aretha Franklin Passed Without Leaving A Will Or Trust

The Queen Of Soul Left Folks To Fend For Themselves

It seems Aretha Franklin, may she rest in peace, will be added to the list of stars that didn’t have a will.

According to Detroit Free Press, Aretha didn’t leave a will or trust before her passing on August 16. On Tuesday, her four sons filed a document listing themselves as interested parties in her estate. Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens requested the court appoint her as personal representative of the estate. Judge Jennifer Callaghan will be assigned to the case.

Aretha’s longtime attorney Don Wilson said he’s been after Aretha to create a will for years. “It would have expedited things and kept them out of probate, and kept things private,” he said. But it seems Aretha never prioritized the matter, even after being ill for quite some time.

Wilson handled Franklin’s copyright matters, song publishing and record deals. He asserted that he would’ve been consulted about her holding for any estate planning. He says at this point, it’s near impossible to put a dollar amount on Aretha’s music catalog. Wilson said Aretha did have ownership of her original compositions, which include tracks like “Rock Steady” and “Think.”

TMZ also listed court records that proved Franklin died without a will. According to Michigan law, the assets of an unmarried person who dies without a will are dished equally amongst any children.

But even this can cause chaos. Court battles can arise with creditors or extended family members seeking a piece of the estate. Wilson is still involved in estate drama after the death of musician Ike Turner, who passed 11 years ago.

Prince is another notable star who didn’t leave a will. According to Page Six, it resulted in 700 people claiming to be Prince’s half sibling in order to get a piece of the Purple pie.

“I just hope (Franklin’s estate) doesn’t end up getting so hotly contested,” Wilson said. “Any time they don’t leave a trust or will, there always ends up being a fight.”

Wilson said it’s common for people, famous or non-famous, to not leave a will.