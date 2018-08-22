Judge Orders The Game To Cough Up $33K To Viacom After Losing $20 Mill Negligence Suit (Exclusive)

The Game Lost Lawsuit Against Viacom Over Reality Show Contestant

The Game has suffered another legal loss in his $20 million court battle against media giant Viacom over a woman he believed was wrongly cast onto his reality show.

A judge has ordered The Game to pay Viacom’s nearly $33,000 in legal fees after he lost a case against the company that accused it of negligence when it cast a woman on his reality show “She’s Got Game,” who later won a $7.1 million civil sexual assault case against the West Coast rapper, BOSSIP has learned.

The Game sued Viacom for $20 million for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and other charges after he alleged the company didn’t properly vet contestants for “She’s Got Game.” One contestant, Priscilla Rainey, won a total of $7.1 million after she sued The Game for sexually abusing her during an after-hours date following a day of filming. He is currently appealing that decision.

But Viacom fired back and said it had every right to cast Rainey, and the company’s work before, during and after production was entirely legal.

A judge agreed and threw out The Game’s case before it headed to trial.

Recently, Viacom asked the court to force The Game to pay its legal fees, which totaled $33,273, but earlier this month, the judge decided that the “This Is How We Do” rapper would have to pay a slightly lower amount – $32,528 – for the lawyer fees, which the judge said was more reasonable, according to court papers.

It was not clear Tuesday if The Game had actually paid the debt. We reached out to The Game’s lawyer for comment.