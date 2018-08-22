Lets Nappily Wakanda In Time! All The NEW Melaniny Titles Coming To Netflix In September
Strong Black Lead: New To Netflix September 2018
We got you! We compiled a list of all the new Black titles coming to Netflix next month. Now, all YOU have to do is plan that date, or that group movie night and it’s lit. This month, some blockbusters are coming to the streaming service, as well as some highly anticipated content.
Hit the flip to see it all…
A Wrinkle In Time, September 25th.
City Of Joy, September 7th.
Black Panther, September 4th
Nappily Ever After, September 21th.
Hold The Dark, September 28th.
A gripping psychological thriller unfolds in the treacherous Alaskan wilderness when a retired wolf expert is summoned to investigate a child’s disappearance. Hold The Dark, starring Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård and Riley Keough, and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, premieres on September 28, only on Netflix.