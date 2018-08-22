White Man Sees How Many Times He Can Say N-Word Before Fatally Stabbing Black Man [Video]

(Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh’s Joden Rocco was arrested this week after fatally stabbing Dulane Cameron at a popular hangout. Rocco uploaded a social media video of himself seeing how many times he could say “n*gger” just before the stabbing happened and then had the audacity to ask the police for a ride home…

