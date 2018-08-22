White Man Sees How Many Times He Can Say N-Word Before Fatally Stabbing Black Man [Video]
(Pittsburgh Police)
Pittsburgh’s Joden Rocco was arrested this week after fatally stabbing Dulane Cameron at a popular hangout. Rocco uploaded a social media video of himself seeing how many times he could say “n*gger” just before the stabbing happened and then had the audacity to ask the police for a ride home…
2 things! I do not hang around large groups of white people when they're drunk. Based on negative experiences fuckery is always bound to ensure. And I do not associate myself with white males or females who feel comfortable with using the n-word. Anyway I hope this goofy fucker has fun explaining himself in jail A 24-year-old White Supremacist named Joden Rocco catches a black man slipping and stabs him to death. 24-year-old Dulane Cameron Jr. was the black victim , outside of a bar in Pittsburgh. #jodenrocco #dulanecameronjr #whitesupremacyisterrorism #thisisamerikkka