White Man Sees How Many Times He Can Say N-Word Before Fatally Stabbing Black Man [Video]

2 things! I do not hang around large groups of white people when they're drunk. Based on negative experiences fuckery is always bound to ensure. And I do not associate myself with white males or females who feel comfortable with using the n-word. Anyway I hope this goofy fucker has fun explaining himself in jail A 24-year-old White Supremacist named Joden Rocco catches a black man slipping and stabs him to death. 24-year-old Dulane Cameron Jr. was the black victim , outside of a bar in Pittsburgh. #jodenrocco #dulanecameronjr #whitesupremacyisterrorism #thisisamerikkka

A post shared by Haitian Jesus (@bucci_cat1985) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:37am PDT