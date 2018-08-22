She Has The Meats: Meet The Milfy Delicious Mystery Meal Spotted With KimYe At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

Shorty on the left finer than Kim. Idc idc idc pic.twitter.com/ZfYuUYjHpU — FullOfShitstaJones™ (@FoSJones) August 20, 2018

Mystery Bae Steals The Show At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

By now, you’ve seen the lovely pics from 2 Chainz’s extravagant Miami wedding but there’s one in particular that caught Twitter’s eye and it’s 100% because of the mouth-watering mystery meal smiling alongside Kim K & Kanye. Who is she? Well, we know her name is Fallon (or something Fallon-ish) and that she’s celebrity adjacent but dassit. Of course it doesn’t really matter but we investigated anyway and hope you enjoy the results.

I said I like it like that. A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

