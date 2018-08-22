She Has The Meats: Meet The Milfy Delicious Mystery Meal Spotted With KimYe At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Mystery Bae Steals The Show At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

By now, you’ve seen the lovely pics from 2 Chainz’s extravagant Miami wedding but there’s one in particular that caught Twitter’s eye and it’s 100% because of the mouth-watering mystery meal smiling alongside Kim K & Kanye. Who is she? Well, we know her name is Fallon (or something Fallon-ish) and that she’s celebrity adjacent but dassit. Of course it doesn’t really matter but we investigated anyway and hope you enjoy the results.

I said I like it like that.

A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

Hit the flip for more of the milfy delicious mystery meal spotted at 2 Chainz’s wedding.

Plot twist: That’s not Aliana Love but we already covered this.

We repeat: This isn’t freaky flick star Aliana Love but she is baaaad.

Papa met the Wests lol.

A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

I said I like it like that.

A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    She’s clearly somebody and knew everybody at the wedding.

    congrats to these two on everlasting love✨😝

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    Go head and hit that follow. No judgment. We’re all family here.

    the way you feel is not my problem. Top: @fashionnova ✨ Jeans: @fashionnova ✨

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    you talk like you bet it all on me ✨

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    I’m above average.

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    you got something real, not basic ✨

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    they bitin’ they lips, they choosin’ ✨ Top: @fashionnova 💕

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    why ya keep callin?

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

    🌚

    A post shared by 🦋 (@falliie) on

