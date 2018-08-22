White Klanery: Security Guard Orders A Racist “Trayvon Martini” From Black Bartender

The Madness Never Stops

More pasty White klanery has come out another police officer or “security” guard.

In Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Dargy Jr. came into a Westport bar asking for a “Trayvon Martini” from a Black bartender, according to The Kansas City Star.

The bartender, who goes by Alobar Bandaloop on social media, detailed the whole situation on Facebook.

Bandaloop said Dargy, the security guard, came into the bar and ordered the martini. He described the ingredients as watermelon juice and one shot of vodka, “because it only takes one shot to put him down!”

Obviously, Dargy is referring to Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black kid who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman back in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted of murder charges on grounds of self defense.

Bandaloop says he’s made over a thousand drinks and never did anyone come at him with Dargy’s BS.

Bandaloop refused to serve Dargy.

“Herein lies the big problem,” Bandaloop wrote on Facebook. “He’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American? How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure’?”

Dargy has since been placed on leave. The Westport Regional Business League said, “The allegation is currently under investigation by the security company, which has already put its employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

They continued, “If true, it is reprehensible, and we will have zero tolerance for that type of behavior in this welcoming district.”

Dargy doesn’t just have history as a security guard either. The man even had a position on the police force at one point. An Olathe Police Department spokesman said he was an officer with them, but separated from the department in 2016.

Bandaloop’s allegations come in the midst of some racial tensions in Kansas City. Young Black people have accused many establishments in the city of being unwelcoming, according to The Kansas City Star. With security guards like Dargy, these accusations aren’t hard to believe.