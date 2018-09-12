Rasheeda Talks Splurging On THIS Luxury…Over Deliciously Seasoned Meats

Seasoned To Perfection: On 10 With Rasheeda

Rasheeda Frost is a hard worker, so no wonder her home and kitchen looks like a beautiful oasis on the inside. In this episode of “Seasoned To Perfection” presented by Lawry’s, Rasheeda reveals she’s copped herself something luxurious. What do you think this mommy mogul decided to splurge her coins on?

Press play to hear what else Rasheeda is discussing with her girls over deliciously seasoned food. And yes, Part 2 is coming soon…