Preciousness: Travis Scott Celebrates #1 Album With Some Stormi Cuddles

Travis Scott Posts Photo With Adorable Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been having a great time in NYC on the heels of his album ‘Astroworld’ winning the top spot on the charts this week. After delivering a huge performance at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday the couple enjoyed being social in the city, hitting up several events together. They weren’t in NYC on their own either. Baby daughter Stormi was also along for the trip.

As you can see Stormi is also unbothered by Nicki Minaj and her ranting about chart positions and her being used as a marketing tool. We love when Travis posts the baby. Super precious right?

Enjoy more of the NY pics below and hit the flip for a bonus pic of Kylie and Stormi.