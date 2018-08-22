This Escalated FAST: Topless Flick Of Middle-Aged #Metoo Activist Asia Argento With Teen Actor Surfaces

Asia Argento And 17-Year-Old Actor Photo Surfaces

Yesterday, explosive news broke that Asia Argento was not only allegedly #metootoo-ing, but she had paid off the 17-year-old involved in the supposed sexual battery assault. Today TMZ got their hands on an exclusive photo of Asia and her teenage sex buddy in bed, circa 2013.

They are reporting the flick is one of 4 they received. Jimmy Bennett, now 22, reportedly took the selfie in a Marina del Rey hotel room. Argento was 37-year-old while she laid with Bennett in bed shirtless. Sources also tell TMZ the pic was taken after the 2 had intercourse. It’s a crime in California for an adult to have sex with a person under 18.

A photo appearing to show actress and #MeToo movement leader Asia Argento lying down with young actor Jimmy Bennett has surfaced https://t.co/05TMrhLrmm pic.twitter.com/0kfTnM5ttE — CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2018

Yikes! Argento also sent some incriminating text to a friend, admitting she smashed the underaged bloke, after he confessed she was his “fantasy”. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is reportdly reaching out to Bennett to determine if a criminal investigation is warranted.

