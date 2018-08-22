Watch Kylie Jenner Hit A Sharp U-Turn To Avoid Nicki Minaj At The 2018 MTV VMAs [Video]

Kylie Jenner Avoids Nicki Minaj On VMAs Pink Carpet

After putting Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their baby girl Stormi on blast, Nicki Minaj announced on Queen Radio this past Tuesday that she still loves Kylie—but clearly, the famed lip kit mom does not feel the same.

In a video posted by TMZ, it’s clear as day: Kylie and Nicki nearly passed one another on the pink carpet, but then all of a sudden Kylie casually turned around and walked in a completely different direction. Given their recent history, the reality star’s quick thinking was totally understandable. As previously reported, Kylie and Travis also had their seats changed to avoid bumping into the “Barbie Dreams” rapper during the show.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Watch the clip up top. Do you think Kylie didn’t want smoke or just didn’t want to be bothered?