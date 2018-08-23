Peter Gunz Wept: Amina Butterfly’s Post-Divorce Bawdy Is As Tight As Ever

Amina Is Fine As Ever

It’s been months since Amina and Peter Gunz called it quits and in that time, she’s been stepping all the way on his Adam’s apple. She’s been pumping out kids like crazy and doesn’t look a day older than 25…ish. Poor Peter. Wait, nah, eff that. Peter needs to get all this smoke and see all of his ex-boo’s glow up. Because, shoot, she looks better than she did on those little reality shows.

As the kids say: come through, boo boo.

Take a look at Amina’s glow up glory.