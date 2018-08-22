“Black Ink’s” Sky Talks Show’s New Season In NOLA, Renewed Relationship With Sons & Miami Boutique (Exclusive)

“Black Ink Premieres Sept. 19 On VH1

“Black Ink’s” Sky Days revealed that the show’s new season will see the cast relocate from the Big Apple to the Big Easy.

Fresh off of her eye-popping appearance at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards – where she dared to bare one of her breasts in a costume that paid homage to Lil Kim – Sky told us that told us that “Black Ink” new season will focus on the tattoo shop’s latest venture, branching out its franchise to New Orleans.

“We got a new shop out there, ‘Black Ink: New Orleans,’ and we’re going to bring some New Orleans flavor to Black Ink New York – some of our s**t.”

The Black Ink manager said one thing viewers won’t see is her continuing to try to have another baby, which was a major storyline of hers last year.

“I wanted to work on my relationship with my boys, with Genesis and Dessaline,” Sky said. “They are my focus now. I still wanna have children – I wanna have three or four, I’m Caribbean and I love families and I love, love – but I wanted to work on my relationship with my sons first before I start procreating elsewhere.”

And true to her point, Sky later posted a picture of her with her two sons on Instagram early Wednesday, and revealed to us that things were getting better, specifically with her estranged son Genesis.

“They don’t wanna kill my ass, so I’m good!” she joked. “It’s getting better. We’re taking it one day at a time. My son Genesis, his birthday just passed. He just turned 20, making a b**ch feel old, even though I had him when I was a baby!”

Besides the show and repairing her relationship with her kids, the reality starlet is also gearing up to open her new business, “Her Little Secret,” a Miami boutique that will feature online-only brands. The business is set to open in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood in early October, she said.

“It’s going to be an emporium of social media brands,” she said. “It’s just something where a woman can be free, go shop, go relax, and look at beautiful art while doing it.”