Chainz Gang: More Photos From 2 Chainz And Kesha Ward’s Over-The-Top Exquisite I Do’s

2 Chainz And Wife Kesha Ward Share Wedding Details With Vogue Magazine

It’s definitely been a G.O.O.D. year for black love! Last month Pusha T married his longtime love Virginia Williams and this month 2 Chainz said “I Do” to his longtime love Kesha Ward and we love it even more that VOGUE covered both weddings.

In their interview with VOGUE Kesha and Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps) discuss his Met Gala proposal and all the details of their nuptials.Peep some excerpts below.

On the Met Gala proposal:

“Kesha got a custom Versace situation,” he remembers. “And all of the cameras were on us!” “I’m pretty private with our family, but Tauheed convinced me to step out for the Met Gala because it’s such a big event and an honor to be invited,” says Kesha. “I was truly shocked that this is what he had planned though!”

On Why Casa Casuarina (Versace Mansion) Was The Perfect Wedding Venue:

“Miami is our second home outside of Atlanta,” 2 Chainz explains. “I’m the drench god so the wedding had to be classy, but [was] definitely going to have some flash.” “I know Tauheed has exotic taste, so I let him take the reins of the wedding [planning], but I gave him some guidance on what I was looking for,” says Kesha.

Get the full details on the wedding including wardrobe for the groom, bride and best man Lil Wayne at VOGUE.

Hit the flip for more photos.