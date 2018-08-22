Robin Thicke’s GF April Love Geary Announces She’s Pregnant Again, Just Six Months After Their First Child’s Birth

Robin Thicke And Girlfriend April Expecting Baby #2

Well, that was fast!

Just six short months after welcoming their baby girl Mia, Robin Thicke and his pretty young girlfriend April Love Geary are already expecting baby #2 together.

April took to her IG to make the announcement, showing soon-to-be big sis Mia holding a pic of Mommy’s ultrasound. Though, we’re sure she has absolutely no idea what’s going on:

Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝

This will be baby #3 for Robin, who also shares an older son, Julian, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Congrats to these two! We wonder if they’re having a boy or another little princess…

Getty/Instagram