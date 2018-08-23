Real Tears: Laura Lee, Racist YouTuber, Loses Every Last Sponsor After Fans Dragged Her By The Wispies

Laura Lee Loses Major Sponsorships After Racist Tweets Surface

If YouTube personality Laura Lee thought her nightmare stopped at folks dragging her online for being racist, she was wrong. The beauty vlogger not only lost thousands of subscribers, but major brands like Ulta Beauty have cut ties with her. Reporters at The Blast were petty nice enough to reach out to all of Laura’s brand partners, and not one is still doing business with her.

The Blast can exclusively confirm that beauty retail giant Ulta has cut ties with Lee’s makeup line, Laura Lee Los Angeles, following a review of the situation. “We have decided not to move forward with the launch of Laura Lee Los Angeles. Ulta Beauty values equality and inclusivity in all that we do,” a company spokesperson tells us. Morphe Brushes, who had a years-long sponsorship deal with Laura, scrubbed her from the website’s “Extended Fam” section, removed her favorites collection and have listed her products as sold out Wednesday morning. We reached out for an official statement and have not heard back.

Boxycharm, another former partner of Lee’s condemned Laura’s statements in a facebook post, cutting ties. Diff Eyewear also tossed Lee, erasing her from their site.

Welp! She shouldn’t have tweeted things like “Tip for all black people if you pull ur pants up you can run from the police faster.. #yourwelcome.”

Tip for you, Laura: Chick-Fil-a is hiring! (After you get some manners.)

