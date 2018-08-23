BlackInkCrew: Here’s What Happened When Charmaine Begged Her Boo To Get Her Pregnant

Charmaine gave up on the 💍💍💍 but wants the 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾#BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/LfPKfrGCzk — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) August 23, 2018

Charmaine Tried To Get Pregnant

Charmaine’s man is finally back in Chicago after a long few weeks in the Motherland, so Charmaine welcomed him home with the words every man wants to here: “come and get this puuuuuuuuuuuut a baby in me.”

Wait, what?

That’s right. Charmaine was apparently deep into her ovulation and wanted her man to knock her up. Ring? Ring shming, this was all about babies in that belly! We know Charmaine has been getting as right and tight as ever while getting thicker by the minute but even those bare a$$ cakes on a bed of roses aren’t going to convince her man to impregnate her. Sorry, but she tried so hard.

This scene with Charmaine and Nikko could’ve been deleted! #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/cDApkfr6G3 — And I’m the next MONIFAH 🙃 (@1LipstickBandit) August 23, 2018

Twitter, on the other hand, had ALL the jokes for her and it was the purest of comedy. Check it out.