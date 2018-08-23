This Year’s MTV VMAs Were Reportedly The Least Watched In History

MTV VMA Viewership Hits Record Low

Despite all the chatter that’s popped up since the VMAs took place on Monday night…apparently, none of y’all were really watching it.

Ratings numbers for the 2018 ceremony have rolled in, and it’s not looking too good for the award show out here. According to Complex, the show pulled in record low audience viewership for the network.

Despite boasting performances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lopez to name a few, the show didn’t quite garner interest from viewers, only 2.25 million of which tuned in on MTV. Another 5.234 million tuned in on Vh1, BET, MTV2, and 8 other Viacom-owned channels where the show was broadcast live. So, overall, a total of only 7.484 million overall…which doesn’t even rival a viewing of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

We guess they’ll need to up the star power or something next year…because it seems that no one is really interested anymore…

Getty