Traci Braxton & Phaedra Parks Attend The Braxton’s Family Values’ Premiere Party—But Why’s Tamar Calling Phaedra ‘Fake’?!

“Braxton Family Values” Premiere Party

WEtv hosted their “Braxton Family Values” premiere party this week to mark the new season of their hit reality series.

Cast member Traci Braxton was in attendance and joined a room filled with celebrities, guests, media and influencers including Phaedra Parks and Flavor Flav…

Yandy Smith…

Ice T and Coco…

and Sky from “Black Ink” and Drita D’Avanzo.

Unfortunately, not everyone’s pleased about the new season. Tamar Braxton is apparently BIG mad that Phaedra’s filming with Traci and she shaded her over drinks with her sisters Towanda and Trina.

“Phaedra Braxton’s not a Braxton,” said Tamar. “C’mon let’s do a toast to the Braxton wannabes. Phaedra Braxton! May the show be funny and great which it’s not.”

Tamar’s since deleted the post but in her comments section, she also said she “quit” the show and Towanda left laughing emojis.

“But the point is it wasn’t The Braxton’s it was MY show with MY friends. I could give a s*** really…I’m not on that show anymore. I’m here for family support.”

MESSY, MESSY, MESSY!

More on the flip.