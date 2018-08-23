Sorcery Investigation: Did SZA Knife Her Face, Nose And Chin Up?

Fans Think SZA Got A Nose Job

TDE singer SZA has folks speculating she might have gotten some work done to her face. Recent photos of the singer have prompted the rumors. On instagram, SZA looks snatched! But could it all be contour and new weaves? Some of her fans think she had a chin implant, eye lifting, veneers AND a nose job.

Here is how SZA looked before and just this week. Does she look knifed-up to YOU?

I think SZA got a nose job. Hollywood is dangerous for Africans. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) August 21, 2018

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

Hmmm. Her face does look super snatched, lately. Maybe that little “break” she took to rest her vocal chords was for something else?Hit the flip to see what her fans are saying about her supposed “new” face. Do you believe them?