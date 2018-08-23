Feeling This Hairstyle? #BlackInkChi’s Ryan Henry’s Gets A ‘SuperFly’ Silk Press
Ryan Henry Shows Off New Hairstyle
Ryan Henry is laughing after getting a new look. The “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star apparently got more than he bargained for when he went to get a wash and blow-dry and ended up with a silky “SuperFly”-esque press.
The look isn’t that different from Ryan’s usual curls, but he’s encouraging fans to roast him.
Mannn I thought I was just getting a regular wash and blowdry from @doralightt before @braids_by_christy hit me up, she done turned me into every joke! 😂😂 Gone Head have fun with it. 🤦🏾♂️ #KatWilliamsLookinAss #SuperFlyLookinAss #ArtistFormelyKnownAsLookinAss #RunMyMoneyLookinAss #BoogieNightsHairHavinAss #AintNobodyCominToSeeYouOtisLookinAss #OfficeHoursAreFrom9to5LookinAss #GottaDropADimeOnThemNiggasLookinAss
Hilarious! You feelin’ this hairstyle???