Feeling This Hairstyle? #BlackInkChi’s Ryan Henry’s Gets A ‘SuperFly’ Silk Press

- By Bossip Staff
Thought about it… ima just keep it moving… #RyanHenry #9MAG

A post shared by Ryan Henry (@ryanhenrytattoo) on

Ryan Henry Shows Off New Hairstyle

Ryan Henry is laughing after getting a new look. The “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star apparently got more than he bargained for when he went to get a wash and blow-dry and ended up with a silky “SuperFly”-esque press.

The look isn’t that different from Ryan’s usual curls, but he’s encouraging fans to roast him.

Hilarious! You feelin’ this hairstyle???

