Younes Bendjima Lets His Boxer Hands Fly On Smack-Talking Employee (Drake Serves As Witness) [Video]

Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. Watch Kourney Kardashian’s Ex-Bae Attack

Never underestimate the pretty boy models, especially if they’ve got a background in boxing.

One poor unfortunate soul learned the hard way when they caught the ferocious hands of Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-bae Younes Bendjima.

According to TMZ, It all went down at the West Hollywood nightclub Delilah and some major celebs witnessed the show. Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and a bunch of other guys were leaving through the back door of the club along with Younes when an employed opened the door leading to the parking lot.

Apparently, the employee mouthed something to the group that got Younes heated, because soon after, Younes used the employee as his own personal punching bag. To make things worse, another guy from the crew jumped in to deliver a few punches of his own. There was even some hair grabbing involved on Younes’ part.

Needless to say, the employee went down.

In the video, you can see Odell backing away from the fight. Clearly, he didn’t want to catch none of the fury Younes was serving.

Hit the next page to peep the clip for yourself!