Old Dogg, New Tricks: Snoop Dogg Is Adding Cookbook Author To His Resume

Snoop Dogg Is Expanding His Horizons For Yet Another New Gig

Snoop Dogg has moved onto his next business venture, and though it’s not super unexpected, it’s definitely a shift from the norm.

After tackling hip-hop, gospel, and reggae albums and hosting multiple shows on TV, it looks like Snoop decided to make his next title, “cook book author.” The rapper and co-host of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party has written his first cookbook, From Crook to Cook.

The book will feature 50 of Tha Doggfather’s favorite recipes including the baked mac and cheese seen seen being shown off on the cover, to chicken and waffles and baby back ribs. Recipes won’t be the only thing in the book either– the collection will also be highlighting some of his entertaining tips, which are sure to be just that: entertaining.

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” Snoop told People of From Crook to Cook, which features 50 of his personal favorite recipes and hosting tips. “I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”

Even though this cookbook is some entirely new territory for the Long Beach native, the world of food most definitely isn’t. For the past two years, Snoop has been the co-host alongside longtime friend Martha Stewart of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. And just a few months back, he helped pull off a Guinness World Record at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival by whipping up the “largest paradise cocktail” in history.

From Crook to Cook is available for pre-order now and will be on stands October 23.