Eddie Murphy RAW: Nine Ain’t Enough! Murphy May Be Expecting Baby #10 With Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Photographed In Maternity Dress

Well would ya looky here… Eddie Murphy — who has fathered as many young funny men’s careers as he has children may have another baby on the way. DailyMail published photos of Eddie’s swirly boo thang Paige Butcher this week wearing what some would call maternity wear for the Australian model, and in one particular photo it clearly looks like her purse is resting on a sizeable baby bump. Then again, Butcher’s billowy sundress could be causing a false alarm, but we don’t think so.

Back in July Paige wore loose fitting clothes for a beverage run with their adorable daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. Izzy is Eddie’s ninth baby. He has five kids with Nicole Murphy (Miles, Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella) as well as daughter Angel with Mel B., son Christian with Tamara Hood Johnson and son Eric with Paulette McNeely. His swimmers be SWIMMING!!!

