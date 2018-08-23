Eddie Murphy RAW: Nine Ain’t Enough! Murphy May Be Expecting Baby #10 With Paige Butcher

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher out at the Lakers game. Jazz 112 Lakers 97 Staples Center LA CA 4/8/18

SplashNews.com

Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Photographed In Maternity Dress

Well would ya looky here… Eddie Murphy — who has fathered as many young funny men’s careers as he has children may have another baby on the way. DailyMail published photos of Eddie’s swirly boo thang Paige Butcher this week wearing what some would call maternity wear for the Australian model, and in one particular photo it clearly looks like her purse is resting on a sizeable baby bump. Then again, Butcher’s billowy sundress could be causing a false alarm, but we don’t think so.

Australian Model Paige Butcher, girlfriend of Eddie Murphy and their daughter Izzy are spotted as they grab a drink while out shopping in Beverly Hills, ca

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Back in July Paige wore loose fitting clothes for a beverage run with their adorable daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. Izzy is Eddie’s ninth baby. He has five kids with Nicole Murphy (Miles, Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella) as well as daughter Angel with Mel B., son Christian with Tamara Hood Johnson and son Eric with Paulette McNeely. His swimmers be SWIMMING!!!

Hit the flip for more precious pics of Izzy Oona with mom Paige.

Australian Model Paige Butcher, girlfriend of Eddie Murphy and their daughter Izzy are spotted as they grab a drink while out shopping in Beverly Hills, ca

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

She’s so adorable riiiight? What do you guys think of Eddie Murphy possibly having a 10th child? If he still has the energy, why not right?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus