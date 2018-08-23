Will You Be Watching??? Karlie Redd Vying For #LHHATL Wedding Special

Karlie Redd Wants #LHHATL Wedding Special

A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” wedding special could be on the way for a longtime cast member. Rumors are swirling that Karlie Redd and her fiance Maurice “Mo” Fayne are vying for a Mona Scott-Young backed spinoff.

According to theJasmineBRAND Karlie Redd is attempting to snag a wedding special. A source tells them;

“They’re trying to have a special documenting her wedding that turns into her own spin-off.”

As previously reported Mo popped the question to Karlie last month with a $150K ring during her listening party in an Atlanta club.

If they did land a special they’d join the ranks of Yandy and Mendeecees who tied the knot on TV in March 2015. There were also rumors that Mona would be filming a baby special for Cardi B and Offset.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images