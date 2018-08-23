Bangers: Watch Sonna Relê Perform “Bad B**ch” Which Is About Selling Sex [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Image Via Danny Martindale/Contributor/GETTY

We spotted shorty on Hot 97 and thought some of you would like to gawk. Sonna Rele is a 29-yr-old Indian singer from the U.K. who is very talented and strikingly beautiful. Of course, we jumped on her gram and found her best pics and videos… Turn the page to be entertained…

Everybody go follow @jaypharoah #talentspeaksforitself

A post shared by Sonna Relê (@sonnarele) on

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 R.I.P @xxxtentacion

A post shared by Sonna Relê (@sonnarele) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1663267/bangers-watch-sonna-rele-perform-bad-bch-which-is-about-selling-sex-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Bangers, Entertainment, Live Performance

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus