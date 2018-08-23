Bangers: Watch Sonna Relê Perform “Bad B**ch” Which Is About Selling Sex [Video]
Image Via Danny Martindale/Contributor/GETTY
We spotted shorty on Hot 97 and thought some of you would like to gawk. Sonna Rele is a 29-yr-old Indian singer from the U.K. who is very talented and strikingly beautiful. Of course, we jumped on her gram and found her best pics and videos… Turn the page to be entertained…
I’ve seen articles about how to hide the “dreaded” camel toe or photoshop it to the point it’s fully edited out. I’ve done it myself! 🤣🤣🤣 But if it happens to be there why go through the lengths to hide it? Sometimes we show cleavage, wear t-shirts with no bra’s, wear thongs, and society says that’s cool. But then why is this so bad?? I’m not saying to constantly have it out on display I’m just saying we should stop trying to cover up or feel embarrassed over something that’s natural.