Pay Yo Bills: Da Brat Files For Bankruptcy With A Debt Of Over $7 Million

Da Brat Files For Bankruptcy With A Debt Of Over $7 Million

Things aren’t looking too good for Da Brat‘s finances these days.

The rapper reportedly made $106,000 in 2017 and has already earned $75,000 this year–but it looks like that still isn’t nearly enough to get her out of debt, which is why Da Brat is filing for bankruptcy. According to a report on August 22 via The Blast, Da Brat claims to have assets totaling $108,700.65, but her liabilities come out to a whopping $7,782,249.57.

So where is all of that money supposed to go? It is reported that Da Brat owes $6.4 million to former cheerleader Shayla Stevens (the woman she hit with a bottle at a nightclub) as well as $1,255,128 to Sony Music and $12,000 to Ally Bank. The So So Def artist also has $2,284 in credit card debt, while owing $2,284 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

As far as her assets go, The Chicago native owns a 1999 Mercedes 238i worth $5,000, a 2014 BMW 328i worth $15,000 and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler worth $23,000. She also has household goods worth $8,000, electronics that come out to $3,000, an elliptical machine worth $2,000 and clothes worth $20,000.

Since 2015, Da Brat has been working as a co-host on the Rickey Smiley morning radio show. The So So Def artist is making $9,319 a month as an entertainer and radio personality, but that doesn’t quite add up to her expenses totalling $10,506.55. Taking it one year evenfurther back, the rapper also made $92,000 in 2016.

It has been a little over 15 years since Da Brat released her last album, Limelite, Luv & Niteclub, but that definitely doesn’t she hasn’t dropped any new music. In 2016, the rapper dropped the song “Alessandro Michele,” “F U Pay Me” and also teamed up with Jermaine Dupri for the song “Level Up.” She is also featured on the So So Def 25 compilation project.

