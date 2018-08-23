Pay Yo Bills: Da Brat Files For Bankruptcy With A Debt Of Over $7 Million

Da Brat Has Just Recently Filed For Bankruptcy

Things aren’t looking too good for Da Brat‘s finances these days.

The rapper reportedly made $106,000 in 2017 and has already earned $75,000 this year–but it looks like that still isn’t nearly enough to get her out of debt, which is why Da Brat is filing for bankruptcy. According to a report on August 22 via The Blast, Da Brat claims to have assets totaling $108,700.65, but her liabilities come out to a whopping $7,782,249.57.

So where is all of that money supposed to go? It is reported that Da Brat owes $6.4 million to former cheerleader Shayla Stevens (the woman she hit with a bottle at a nightclub) as well as $1,255,128 to Sony Music and $12,000 to Ally Bank. The So So Def artist also has $2,284 in credit card debt, while owing $2,284 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.