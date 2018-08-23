Reality Star Phaedra Parks Talks Life As A Single Mom (Exclusive)

Former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Star Talks To BOSSIP

Reality star Phaedra Parks said it hasn’t been easy to juggle her multiple businesses with single motherhood.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is in the midst of writing her second book – which is set for release in 2019 – is appearing as a guest star on the new season of “Braxton Family Values,” has other TV projects in the works and writes a travel blog with her two young sons – all while practicing law and running a funeral home.

“It’s a lot!” Parks told BOSSIP while promoting her guest spot on “Braxton Family Values,” which airs on We TV. “It’s really just prioritizing every day. No day is the same. When friends call me, like Traci (Braxton), I have to obviously rely on my support system. I have great parents and siblings that pitch in and help out so that I can be present for other people.”

But Parks said being a mother and breadwinner for her family also means making sure that she takes time out for herself as well.

“And as a woman, I have to make sure that there is some self -care,” Parks said. “It’s important for me to do things with other adults and not be at home or be solely at the law office every single day, or at the funeral home only. So that I can maintain my sanity.”