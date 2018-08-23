Jill Scott Agrees To Pay THIS In Divorce – Settlement Terms Laid Bare (Exclusive)

BOSSIP Reveals Details Of Jill Scott’s Divorce Judgment

Jill Scott may have split with her ex Mike Dobson, but she’s leaving him with one hell of a parting gift.

Scott has agreed to pay her now ex-husband’s nearly $50,000 car note as part of their divorce, BOSSIP has learned.

The terms of the singer and songwriter divorce from her now ex-husband Mike Dobson was revealed in new court documents obtained by BOSSIP. Under the settlement, Scott agreed to pay the $47,815 lien on Dobson’s Mercedes by Aug. 24, leaving her ex-husband free and clear of the car note debt, according to the settlement.

She also agreed to let Dobson come to her house and collect the personal property that he says is still at her house – including a massage table, hotel robes, a bathroom mirror and Prince’s “Purple Rain” album – as well as let her know who the new owners of the dog that Dobson said Scott gave away are.

But the good news for Scott is that their divorce judge agreed to uphold the terms of their prenup, and neither she nor Dobson will have to pay the other alimony.

We exclusively revealed that Scott filed for divorce in Sept. 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and alleged that continuing to live together could be unsafe. Dobson then countersued the “Golden” singer, accusing her of bullying and intimidating him before and during their marriage.

When Scott’s lawyer said they would not be commenting on the terms of the settlement. Dobson’s lawyer James Cobb said: “We are very pleased with the resolution and hope the parties can now move on with their lives.”