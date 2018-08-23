Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, And Yolanda Adams To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Performers For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Announced

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those scheduled to be performing at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, a source close to the planning of the ceremony disclosed to CNN.

The funeral is going to take place on August 31 at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Public viewings will be held from August 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, previously told the publication.

The legendary soul singer passed away last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Stevie Wonder previously shared his thoughts and condolences following Aretha’s death on an episode of CBS This Morning . “She did incredible music, incredible singer. She touched every genre. Every singer was influenced in some way by the way she sang. They will forever be influenced by her because of her voice, her emotion, her sincerity is unforgettable,” he shared.