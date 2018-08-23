SMH: Sundy Carter Says She Was Raped, Drugged By Man Leaking Her Sex Tape

Sundy Carter’s Sex Video Leaked By Her Alleged Rapist

This is wild.

Former Basketball Wives LA star Sundy Carter is defending herself on instagram after a man leaked an explicit video of her. According to Sundy, she was under the influence of something the man named “Meechie Hoe” had slipped into her drink at the time the video was taken, and he also took advantage of her.

In the clip, you see Sundy performing fellatio on the man, while he holds the camera. We can’t show it for obvious reasons, but folks familiar with both parties find it peculiar. Meechie Hoe looks super…immature.

I think Sundy was drunk & we all know that makes you horny & Meechie just happened to be there& she wanted some. Because I can't think of no other explaination for why that boy penis was in her mouth. — Sadé S (@_Shar__) August 23, 2018

This is him.

Yikes. Sunday says she plans to see Meechie “in court” and get a lawyer. Maybe she should think about filing criminal charges today?