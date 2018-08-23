SMH: Sundy Carter Says She Was Raped, Drugged By Man Leaking Her Sex Tape
- By Bossip Staff
Sundy Carter’s Sex Video Leaked By Her Alleged Rapist
This is wild.
Former Basketball Wives LA star Sundy Carter is defending herself on instagram after a man leaked an explicit video of her. According to Sundy, she was under the influence of something the man named “Meechie Hoe” had slipped into her drink at the time the video was taken, and he also took advantage of her.
In the clip, you see Sundy performing fellatio on the man, while he holds the camera. We can’t show it for obvious reasons, but folks familiar with both parties find it peculiar. Meechie Hoe looks super…immature.
This is him.
Yikes. Sunday says she plans to see Meechie “in court” and get a lawyer. Maybe she should think about filing criminal charges today?