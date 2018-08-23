Did Nicki Minaj Get All Up In Ariana Grande’s Bed Head About Travis Scott’s Album Sales? [Video]

Ariana Grande Shades Travis Scott Amid Beef With Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has been going AWF all week about how Travis Scott “cheated” his way to having the number one album in the country by selling merch. Now it looks like her new BFF Ariana Grande is drinking some of the Kool Aid.

Just a day after Nicki made Travis the “H** N*gg* Of The Day”, Ariana threw a little shade of her own when told she has the number one album in the country.

Chile, be careful sippin’ that Barbie juice.

It’ll have you burning the wrong bridges. Stay woke, AG.