In White Folks News: “Bachelorette” And “Real Housewives Of OC” Stars Take Part In Mass Vow Renewal In Aruba Alongside 500 Other Couples

“Bachelorette” Alum Ashley Herbet Renews Vows With JP Rosenbaum In Aruba After Five Years Of Marriage

File this one under “If You Care…” Fans of “The Bachelorette” may be happy to hear that Ashley Hebert, who met and married her TV boo JP Rosenbaum on the show just celebrated their five years of happy matrimony-dom by renewing their vows during a mass vow renewal event in ARUBA! Niiiice, riiiiight? The happy couple, who met during season seven of the ABC hit reality show were among 500 other lovers who chose to celebrate their matrimonial bond on the Caribbean island this week.

Ashley and JP, currently live in Miami with their two young children and the entire family stayed at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino in preparation for the big event. Besides exchanging I Do’s (again) the couple also enjoyed destination activities including UTV off-roading through Arikok National Park and sailing Aruba’s crystal clear waters via a catamaran cruise. Ashley, a dentist from New Jersey, said:

“There’s no where else we’d rather ‘renew our I Do’s’ than in Aruba, it’s absolutely breathtaking. We’re overjoyed to have shared this experience with the company of our children, and know this moment in time is one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives. The One happy island is truly magical and romantic!”

Sweet right?

Ashley and JP weren’t the only reality stars on the island for vow renewal either.

Also taking part in the romantic oceanside nuptials at world famous Eagle Beach on August 22 were fellow TV stars Lydia and Doug McLaughlin, from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” hit the flip to see their pics.