A Lil Positivity: Dad Gets Tatted With The Same Scar His Son Has After Life-Saving Surgery

Peep The Tattoo Mark A Son & Father Will Always Remember

One 26-year-old Canadian is in the running for dad of the year for his touching tribute to his son.

Drake Britt got a tattoo of a scar on his head and it wasn’t just because of some new trend — his one-year-old son Damian recently had a life-saving emergency surgery.

According to Metro, back in March 2018, Drake noticed that one side of Damian’s head was larger than the other.

When he took Damian to a doctor for X-rays, they discovered that a cyst the size of a tennis ball was on his skull. Damian was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital where he received an emergency procedure. He was on life support for 24 hours, but the young champ made it through and the operation was a success.

However, it did leave Damian with a noticeable six-inch scar on his head. Drake didn’t want Damian to ever feel self-conscious about his life-saving mark, so he decided to get tatted with the same scar on his own head. You can check out the ink here.

Drake’s girlfriend and Damian’s mom, Emily Stobo, cried when she saw the tattoo.

Drake said he hopes the ink will inspire Damian to wear his scar with confidence and pride when he grows up.

“I’m hoping that he’s going to be excited that I have the scar too, and won’t be self-conscious,” Drake said. “It’s to symbolize that if I could have taken the scar, I would have. Now he’s not the only one who will have a scar for life.”

How special.

Not every parent would ink themselves for life out of love for their kids. It’s nice to know a dad’s love is on full display for everyone to see.