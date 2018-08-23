BET Announces New Show ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’ Featuring Black Millennial Professionals — Will You Be Watching?

“Hustle In Brooklyn” Premiering On BET This Fall

There’s going to be a new reality/docuseries hitting cable soon, and they’ll be following Black folks who are making moves in Brooklyn, NYC. “Hustle In Brooklyn” explores the social and professional lives of some of Brooklyn’s most sought after and influential personalities, according to BET.

From up and coming hip-hop artists to internationally known DJs to one of RocNation’s protégé’s.

Stand outs on the cast include Alicia Gooding, publicist to high-profile clients like Erica Mena and Safaree, STRAIIITTT! Alicia runs an artist management and public relations agency, The Code.

Eva Evans is also on the series. She’s a stand up comedian, with slimmy waist and a huge…smile!

The rest of the cast includes up and coming singers, models, and business moguls. You can read more about it here.

Will you be watching??