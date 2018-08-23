The Messy, The Modest, The Moody: Are Virgo Men Trash Or Nah?

- By Bossip Staff
Wenn

Tis The Season: 10 Black Virgo Male Celebrities

Virgo season is here, and while queens like Beyonce and Sanaa Lathan are gearing up to enjoy their birthday month — we’d like to discuss the complex beings that are Virgo men.

Every Zodiac sign has their fair share of mixy men. But when it comes to Virgos, you never know which version of man you’re gonna get.

Hit the flip to check out some famous Virgo men who’ll either make you think twice about dating one, or will have you in search of one to marry.

Nas: The Vainglorious Virgo  (September 14th)

Splash

Idris Elba: The Valiant Virgo (September 6)

Getty

Kobe Bryant:  The Victorious Virgo (August 23)

Getty

Michael Jackson: The Vehement Virgo (August 29)

(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle: The Vociferous Virgo (August 24)

Getty

Wale: The Validatory Virgo (September 21)

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Jason Derulo: The Vexatious Virgo (September 21)

    Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Wiz Khalifa: The Vaporous Virgo (September 8)

    Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Ludacris: The Vigorous Virgo (September 11)

    Splash

    Swizz Beatz: The Vatical Virgo (August 27)

    WENN.com

