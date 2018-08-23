Peep This! Neila Drops Behind The Music Video For Single CSYF

Neila drops an insightful Behind The Music video for single ‘CSYF’ ahead of its music video release this Friday at 10/11pm EST. Check it out to get the lowdown on what ‘CSYF’ is all about from Neila herself as she breaks down the inspiration for the song!

The music video for ‘CSYF’ premieres this Friday at 10/11pm EST, in the meantime, check out this exclusive BTS taking listeners on a ride and showing the hard work and passion which goes into the young songstress’ music!