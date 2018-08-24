#LivingSingle25: Here’s What Khadijah’s Panty-Melting Boo Thangs Look like Now

Khadijah James’ “Living Single” Boo Thangs in 2018

In honor of the 25th Anniversary of Living Single, we compiled Khadijah James’s panty-melting boo thangs she dated on the show–yep, retro thirst alert! You may remember that Queen Latifah aka Khadijah James had the juice and stayed boo’d up as the cool homegirl with the cool job who repped for all the thicker snacks.

Hit the flip to see what Khadijah James’ panty-melting boo thangs look like now.

Cress Williams, “Scooter”

Morris Chestnut, “Hamilton Brown”

Then & Now: #bumperrobinson who played #dorianheywood on #ADifferentWorld

A post shared by @NikkiOH (@nikkioh.co) on

Bumper Robinson, “Ivan Ennis” (HE had a crush on HER but we added him anyway)

Ran into @revjjackson in downtown Detroit at the Tuskegee Airman Airshow…

A post shared by Grant Hill (@realgranthill) on

Grant Hill

I am so tired after #GolfBeef today, can you tell….?

A post shared by Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) on

Cedric Ceballos

    Adam Lazarre-White, “Alonzo Ford”

