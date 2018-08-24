#LivingSingle25: Here’s What Khadijah’s Panty-Melting Boo Thangs Look like Now
Khadijah James’ “Living Single” Boo Thangs in 2018
In honor of the 25th Anniversary of Living Single, we compiled Khadijah James’s panty-melting boo thangs she dated on the show–yep, retro thirst alert! You may remember that Queen Latifah aka Khadijah James had the juice and stayed boo’d up as the cool homegirl with the cool job who repped for all the thicker snacks.
Hit the flip to see what Khadijah James’ panty-melting boo thangs look like now.
Cress Williams, “Scooter”
Morris Chestnut, “Hamilton Brown”
Bumper Robinson, “Ivan Ennis” (HE had a crush on HER but we added him anyway)
Those moments when everything ‘weak’ in your mind, body and spirit gets run the fxck OUT. Well…I dare anyone to meet themselves and beat themselves into shape to better your mind, body and spirit better than anyone else can. Some things deserve to die and that includes an unhealthy EGO. Get. It. Done. #55andFit #LongGame #DontStopWontStop #InvestInYourself #IsaiahWashington #MakeYouGreatAgain 🇺🇸
Isaiah Washington, “Dr. Charles Roberts”
Cedric Ceballos
Adam Lazarre-White, “Alonzo Ford”
