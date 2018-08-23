Seen On The Scene: Traci Braxton, Flavor Flav, Ice-T & Coco and more Celebrate The Return Of WE Tv’s “Braxton Family Values” Season 6

On Tuesday, August 21, WE tv hosted a party at The Skylark in New York City in celebration of the network’s popular series, “Braxton Family Values,” now airing new episodes of season six on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT. In attendance were Traci Braxton, along with her celebrity friends featured in upcoming episodes including Phaedra Parks (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and Flavor Flav (“Flavor of Love”), who showed up to the party with his children! Also partaking in the celebration wereIce-T & Coco (“Ice-T & Coco”), Danielle Staub who arrived with her daughter Jillian and Kathy and Rich Wakile (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Kelly Bensimon (“Real Housewives of New York”), Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”), Drita D’Avanzo ( “Mob Wives”), Sky Days (“Black Ink Crew”) and Yandy Smith (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); along with President & General Manager of WE tv Marc Juris, and SVP of Original Production & Development at WE tv Lauren Gellert.

The evening, which included with lots of laughs, drinks (including an original signature drink called “The Duchess,” Traci’s name as a new grandmother) and delicious food, was full of reunions with “Scared Famous” cast alums Sky Day and Drita D’Avanzo together, along with a bro-hug between Flavor Flav and Ice-T.