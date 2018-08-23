Stop The Domestic Violence: Countess Vaughn Granted Restraining Order After Baby Daddy Threw Bleach At Her Face

Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Has Abused Her For A Decade

This is really sad and upsetting. Countess Vaughn was recently granted a restraining order after filing a complaint against longtime boyfriend David Benjamin Richard Whitten alleging he threw bleach at her face in June in an attempt to prevent her from working as an actress.

According to TMZ reports Countess says Whitten has felt insecure anytime she’s advanced in her career. She alleges that for over a decade he’s subjected her to physical, verbal and emotional abuse — including alleged slapping, beating, strangulation and sexual assault.

To make matters even worse, Vaughn says Whitten has also threatened to kill her on multiple occasions. Whitten also allegedly threatened to leak explicit video clips of Vaughn.

Vaughn’s concerns extend beyond herself. She has children, including one fathered by Whitten and she’s worried for their safety as well and has asked that he not be allowed contact with them at all.

A Los Angeles judge granted Vaughn’s request and has ordered Whitten to keep 100 yards away from the actress and her children at all times until a hearing on the matter which has been scheduled for next month.

That’s WAY more drama than any season of “Moesha,” “The Parkers” or “Hollywood Divas.” And we mean that in the most concerned and serious matter possible. There’s nothing funny about domestic violence. We’re genuine praying for her and her kids. That doesn’t sound good AT ALL.

Bleach thrown at her face? Lord save us all from insecure significant others. Countess seems to be doing well right at the moment. Hit the flip for the latest update from her.