LHHH: Twitter Can’t Stop Cracking Jokes About Brooke’s Hall Of Fame Petty Moment With Marcus And Stassia This Week

Poor Stassia never really stood a chance against Brooke. Do you think Miss Valentine went too far with the petty? Watch #LHHH ON DEMAND & via the @VH1 App! pic.twitter.com/yQ7Emh0msX — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 21, 2018

Brooke Valentine’s All-Time Petty Love & Hip-Hop Moment

This has been a super chaotic week with lots of drama and gossip but we can’t let the week go by without addressing how everyone can’t stop talking about Brooke Valentine’s all-time pettiest moment this week on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. In case you don’t know, Brooke’s man, Marcus, was out here dirty dogging with his side piece Stassia. Brooke, though, wouldn’t let him go and she fought for her damn man.

Brooke outside that Clinic Parking Lot Like.. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/GqG3Zv9UNQ — Destiny Lambert (@DestinyHaute) August 21, 2018

It all came to a head this week when Brooke invited Stassia to the house to talk about their maybe pregnancy. Then Brooke pulled up at. the. clinic. Yes. She was outside the clinic making fun of Marcus and Stassia’s break-up. Whoo the petty. Let it flow through you. Twitter can’t stop talking about it. So let’s look and laugh at the sheer comedy of it.