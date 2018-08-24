New Music: Mass Appeal’s Breakout Artist Cantrell Releases Debut EP “Stardust 2 Angels”

Cantrell releases his debut EP titled Stardust 2 Angels — available now on all digital platforms. In celebration of the EP release, Billboard premieres the video for “ Mo Time “― where he exhibits his witty lyrics and jam-skating prowess. Today, Mass Appeal’s newest artistreleases his debut EP titled— available now on all digital platforms. In celebration of the EP release, Billboard premieres the video for― where he exhibits his witty lyrics and jam-skating prowess.

Mo Time ” as he raps: “I need someone to believe in, and you might be just what I needed. Can’t wait to see me when I’m on the way, you got me feeling like the weekend.” Following the first single “ Keep Yappin “, Cantrell peruses his love interest in “” as he raps: “I need someone to believe in, and you might be just what I needed. Can’t wait to see me when I’m on the way, you got me feeling like the weekend.”