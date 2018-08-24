New Music: Mass Appeal’s Breakout Artist Cantrell Releases Debut EP “Stardust 2 Angels”
- By Bossip Staff
Today, Mass Appeal’s newest artist Cantrell releases his debut EP titled Stardust 2 Angels — available now on all digital platforms. In celebration of the EP release, Billboard premieres the video for “Mo Time“― where he exhibits his witty lyrics and jam-skating prowess.
Following the first single “Keep Yappin“, Cantrell peruses his love interest in “Mo Time” as he raps: “I need someone to believe in, and you might be just what I needed. Can’t wait to see me when I’m on the way, you got me feeling like the weekend.”
Cantrell was raised in Albany, Georgia and traces his roots to the rich hip-hop culture of Atlanta. He discovered jam-skating as a creative outlet and by his teenage years, he was able to turn pro as a jam skater—joining the historical breaking crew TBB. After high school, he accepted a scholarship to play college football but says of this time that he “couldn’t shake the feeling that this was not my path.” After much consideration, he left to pursue a career in music & subsequently won Converse’s “Rubber Tracks” contest. Check out Cantrell’s new sounds and tell us what you think!