Slimmy Trimmy: Kim Kardashian’s NEW 116 Lb. Bawwwdy “Feels Good”, She’s Sharing Workout & Diet Plan!

Kim Kardashian Loves Her 116 Pound Bawwwdy

Kim Kardashian has dropped a total of TWENTY FOUR pounds after starting her workout and diet plan consistently a year ago, and she’s super proud of herself. The momma of three didn’t do it alone or without discipline. Kim had to hire a trainer to assist with hour and a half long weight workouts EVERY SINGLE DAY, and she changed her diet.

Here is how she did it, according to a recent interview with E!:

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” 37-year-old Kardashian West shared. “I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she continued. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

Kim completely cut out sugar for a year too!

“I’ve kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it,” she said. “And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.” “I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn’t really do it for me,” she said. But she does have one sweet indulgence: “I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream. That’s like my one go-to.”

Here is Kim, showing off her hard-earned abs on the beach with her hubby on vacay…

Good for her! Could you be as discipline as Kimmy Cakes, cutting sugars and working out everyday?

