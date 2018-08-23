90s Kind Of World! The Cast Of Living Single Reunites For TV One!

For your viewing pleasure….

“Living Single”Marathon Coming To To TV One

There’s good news for fans of a classic 90s sitcom. “Living Single” is turning 25 this month and TV One’s blessing the world with a MEGA MARATHON!

Starting Friday, August 24 at t 5/6pm ET and running through Sunday, August 26, at 5 a.m. ET, the marathon will begin and end with the first and final episodes of the series to include all 118 episodes in sequential order.

Every night, beginning Friday, August 24 at 7/8 pm ET, TV One viewers can rediscover their favorite tv crew of Brooklyn strivers and celebrate Living Single’s silver anniversary in a Mega Marathon will feature fun facts and trivia questions to test fans’ knowledge of the popular series’ five-year run.

The celebration will continue off-air on tvone.tv where viewers can find recent interviews with the cast, featuring Kim Fields, Kim Coles, TC Carson and John Hinton, and connect with them on social media (@TVOne) where viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #LIVINGSINGLE25 and #MEGAMARATHON.

In one of the new TV One interviews, the cast answers the burning question; “IS A LIVING SINGLE REBOOT ON THE WAY?!”

Tune in to TV One Friday and hit the flip for more from the cast!